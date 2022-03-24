'Premier travel destination' | Kentucky counties to get millions in state funding

103 organizations in 88 counties will receive a total of $5.3 million in funding to help them recover in the post-pandemic economy.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Tourism organizations across Kentucky are getting a boost in funding as spring begins.

Gov. Andy Beshear joined lawmakers and tourism officials on Wednesday to announce that 103 organizations in 88 counties will receive a total of $5.3 million in funding to help them recover in the post-pandemic economy.

“It's going to position Kentucky to be internationally known as a premier travel destination,” Beshear said. “Tourism brings more than 67 million people to our state each year, and that number is set to grow even more."

Most of the funding — $4.6 million — will be awarded to local tourism and marketing organizations, but $678,624 will go to support regional marketing and promotion, officials said.

The $8.9 billion tourism industry helps economic growth in rural and urban areas of the state. Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet Secretary Mike Berry said the investment will help tourism remain an economic engine in the future.

