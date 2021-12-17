Beshear extends state park lodging for displaced Kentuckians

State park accommodations for families displaced by last week's tornado outbreak have been extended to a minimum of four weeks, up from an initial two weeks.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Governor Andy Beshear said state park accommodations for Kentucky families displaced by last week’s tornado outbreak have been extended to a minimum of four weeks, up from an initial two weeks.

The parks had provided housing and food services for 610 displaced Kentuckians and 176 first responders by Thursday morning.

Beshear says limited space at the parks is still available.

The devastating tornadoes tore through much of central and western Kentucky earlier this week, leaving many people's lives forever changed.

Beshear said in a Thursday press briefing that 75 Kentuckians have died as a result of the severe storms, with an additional 16 people reported missing.

He said impacted families who need emergency housing can contact their local emergency management office to request lodging.

