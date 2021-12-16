Deadly storm breaks record for longest tornado track in Kentucky history

The tornado that ripped through Western Kentucky on December 10 broke the 1974 record for longest track.

KENTUCKY, USA — According to the National Weather Service (NWS), preliminary data shows the Western Kentucky tornado that went through Mayfield Friday, December 10th, broke the previous record for the longest tornado track in Kentucky's history. In Kentucky alone, the tornado traveled 163.6 miles. This more than doubles the previous record of 79 miles set back during the April 3, 1974, known as the Super Outbreak.

The NWS out of Paducah said the tornado moved into Kentucky about 5.5 miles southwest of Cayce, Ky (Fulton County) at 8:56 PM (CST), and travel northeast.

According the NWS out of Louisville, the tornado ended at 11:45 PM (CST) four miles West of McDaniels, KY (Breckinridge County).

The track of the tornado is likely longer, as it tracked through a total of four states; Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee, and Kentucky. It will likely beat the record of the longest tornado track ever, The Tri-State Tornado of 1925 at 219 miles. The NWS out of Memphis, TN has yet to release information on the portion of the tornado that went through their area.

Preliminary information from the NWS out of Paducah states the tornado produced EF-4 damage, with an estimated peak wind speed at 190 mph. The width of the tornado's path was a mile or more. Surveys are still ongoing and more information will be released.

As the tornado tracked through Ohio County and parts of Breckinridge and Grayson Counties, the NWS out of Louisville said the tornado was anywhere between an EF-0 and EF-3.



The deadly tornado caused catastrophic damage to many cities in Western Kentucky, including Mayfield.

