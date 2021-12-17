Daily updates: The latest on the tornadoes that left 77 dead in Kentucky

It's been a week since devastating tornadoes ravaged parts of central and western Kentucky. Here's what happened in the aftermath.

KENTUCKY, USA — It's been one week since a devastating tornado outbreak ravaged the central and western parts of Kentucky.

This article details the latest updates from Gov. Andy Beshear and other state and federal officials.

Friday, Dec. 17

So far, 77 Kentuckians have died as a result of the storm and one person from Hopkins County is still missing, Beshear said Friday. The youngest victim was two months old and the oldest was 98 years old. Deaths have been reported in at least eight Kentucky counties.

The governor said there are more than 1,300 state workers in the area, including National Guard members, employees at the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Kentucky State Police troopers and individuals with the Division of Forestry.

With most people accounted for, the National Guard is now moving its focus from search-and-rescue and recovery efforts to law enforcement to prevent looting.

FEMA will also have around 700 people on the ground during the week to help with recovery efforts.

Since the storms hit, volunteers have poured in from across the state with people across the globe wanting to help in any way they can. Beshear said more than $18 million have been raised through the state's Western Kentucky Relief Fund.

As of Thursday, 70,000 gifts have been collected for First Lady Britainy Beshear's toy drive. The deadline is Friday.

“Yes, we are down; yes, we are hurting; but we are not defeated and we are not broken," Beshear said. "Together, we will dig out; together, we will clean up; and together, we will rebuild both structures and lives.”

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell will visit several of the affected communities this weekend, arriving in Bowling Green Friday.

Thursday, Dec. 16

Beshear ordered flags to fly half-staff in honor of those lost and those suffering from the tornado. All state office buildings will lower flags to half-staff for one week.

According to the governor, FEMA has opened two mobile registration centers in Mayfield and Dawson Springs to help members of the community get help. He said more than 1,800 families have applied for assistance so far.

If you can't visit one of the mobile centers, there are three other ways to apply: You can apply on their website, call 800-621-3362 or by using the FEMA mobile app.

Beshear said on Thursday that a state government worker was pushed off the road and killed during the storm in Franklin County. The identity of that individual has not been released.

What happened

On Friday, Dec. 10, a line of severe storms moved through several states, including Kentucky, producing a series of deadly tornadoes. The tornadoes ranged from EF-1 to EF-4 leaving a path of destruction in its wake. The hardest-hit areas include Mayfield, Dawson Springs and Bowling Green.

According to the National Weather Service, the tornado that hit Mayfield traveled more than 163 miles, breaking the record for longest tornado track in Kentucky history.

A state of emergency was declared Friday night before the storm hit.

President Joe Biden signed a Federal Emergency Disaster Declaration on Sunday, which according to Beshear is the fastest declaration ever seen. When the president visited the hardest-hit communities Wednesday, he made a Federal Declaration of Major Emergency, providing coverage for 100% of the costs created by emergency response.

