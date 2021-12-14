Team Western Kentucky Relief Fund nearing $10 million in donations, Beshear says

The number of missing Kentuckians increased from 109 to 122 as local, state and federal crews continue search and rescue efforts in several counties.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — During Gov. Andy Beshear's Tuesday briefing on the deadly tornadoes that hit the western part of Kentucky late Friday night, the governor said the death toll remains at 74, including 12 children.

The ages of the people who died range from 2 months old to 98 years old.

Beshear said the Team Western Kentucky Relief Fund has now raised $9.8 million thanks to more than 66,000 donations.

Other updates Beshear provided Tuesday include:

Eight of the people killed remain unidentified or have next of kin who have not yet been notified.

The number of missing Kentuckians increased from 109 to 122 as local, state and federal crews continue search and rescue efforts in several counties.

A total of 24,000 customers are still without power. Utility companies are working to safely restore power and repair water outages.

FEMA's Disaster Survivor Assistance Teams are working in Mayfield to help families apply for federal disaster assistance. Click here for information on how to apply.

Kentucky State Police (KSP) said food, water, hygiene products, clothes and other items are available at multiple locations in Graves County. The locations are open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day.

High Point Baptist Church - 220 West Farthing Street

Mayfield High School - 700 Douthitt Street

Graves County Fairgrounds - 1001 Housman Street

Meals will be served to the public at four elementary schools in Graves County. Breakfast will be available from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Fancy Farm Elementary School - 270 State Route 339 South, Fancy Farm

Sedalia Elementary School - 5252 State Route 97, Mayfield

Symsonia Elementary School - 11730 State Route 131, Symsonia

Wingo Elementary School - 449 Lebanon Street, Wingo

Kentucky State Parks will provide emergency housing for those displaced by the storms. The following state parks have rooms available:

Kentucky Dam Village State Park

Kenlake State Resort Park

Lake Barkley State Resort Park

Gov. Beshear said Kentucky State Parks has provided more than 150 rooms for displaced residents as of Monday night. Families can contact their local emergency management office to ask for lodging help.

