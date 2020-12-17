Lawmakers meet to discuss changes to Kentucky educators pension

Lawmakers are tossing around the idea of creating a third tier to the Kentucky Teachers Retirement System for new hires after January 20-22.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Capitol Avenue was not a sea of Red Shirts Wednesday as lawmakers mull a teachers pension reform bill. The majority of those involved are reflecting on the past, not hoping to repeat it.

One lawmaker has already started groundwork to connect with education groups. Republican 66th District Representative Ed Massey has been working with the Kentucky Educators Association, superintendent and school board groups, universities and the JCTA to hammer out some compromise to the issue that created protests in 2019.

"We feel like we need some healing," Rep. Massey said.

Last year, teachers called out sick and rallied at the capitol. Their primary target was republican lawmakers and then Governor Matt Bevin.

"There's got to be a lot of trust here. There's some of us that have gone through this the last few years and feel like combat veterans," Rep. Ken Upchurch said.

JCTA president, Brent McKim voiced optimism but neither his group nor Representative Massey is ready to say that they've reached an acceptable bill.

"I think this is the most positive and constructive way to go about this kind of work and we are very appreciative of this opportunity to engage around the common table in this way," said McKim.

Lawmakers are tossing around the idea of creating a third tier to the Kentucky Teachers Retirement System for new hires after January 20-22. It would be a dual style retirement with some defined retirement money and something similar to a 401K hybrid.

While far from ready to file, the bill would give those impacted 74-percent of their typical income if they retired with 30 years of service.

All involved reiterate that it does not affect current retirees or current teachers and, by design, would help shore up a troubled system.

About two dozen members of 'Kentucky 120 Strong' demonstrated outside on Wednesday. They were upset that they're not allowed inside the Capitol Annex during the pandemic and not involved in the discussions. They doubt the system is in dire straits.

"I think that was a lie that was started by Matt Bevin. It's shown over time the last couple of years that when it's funded properly that it works and that's all that we're asking is that's what they continue to do," Kentucky 120 Strong member Jeni Bolander said.