DRY RIDGE, Ky. (AP) — A high school science teacher is accused of sexually abusing one of her 15-year-old male students.

Kendall Burk, 23, was charged with four counts of rape and four counts of sodomy after Sheriff Brian Mains said she admitting to having sex with the teen twice at her parent's home and twice in her car during summer break.

A release from the Grant County Sheriff's Office says Grant County High School officials reported Burk to a school resource deputy.

The school district said Burk taught at the school for two years and has been fired.

The investigation is ongoing. It's unclear whether Burk has an attorney who could comment.

