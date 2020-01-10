Kentucky surpasses 1,000 virus cases for 2nd straight day

Gov. Andy Beshear reported 1,004 more cases statewide, one day after a near-record 1,018 cases.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky’s daily count of new coronavirus cases has surpassed 1,000 for a second straight day for the first time. It's more proof that the state has been hit by another escalating outbreak.

Gov. Andy Beshear reported 1,004 more cases statewide, one day after a near-record 1,018 cases. He says it underscores the need to be vigilant and follow health guidelines to fight the virus.

The governor reported four more virus-related deaths.

Kentucky’s positivity rate is 4.07%, which is down from the prior day. The rate is a seven-day rolling figure reflecting the average number of tests coming back positive for the virus.

