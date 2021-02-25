Former Kentucky Supreme Court Justice Wintersheimer dies

Wintersheimer earned his law degree at the University of Cincinnati in 1960 and worked in private practice and as city solicitor for Covington for 14 years.

COVINGTON, Ky. — Former Kentucky Supreme Court Justice Donald C. Wintersheimer, who served on the state’s high court for 24 years, has died. He was 89.

Middendorf Funeral Home says Wintersheimer died Feb. 18 at home in Covington. He was elected to the Supreme Court in 1982 and served until his retirement in 2006.

He previously served six years on the Kentucky Court of Appeals.

Wintersheimer earned his law degree at the University of Cincinnati in 1960 and worked in private practice and as city solicitor for Covington for 14 years.

Wintersheimer’s funeral was Wednesday.

