Kentucky State Police hiring full-time and part-time Telecommunicators

Requirements include excellent communication skills, and an ability to handle extremely stressful and challenging conditions.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky State Police (KSP) are hoping to fill several full-time and part-time dispatch jobs across the state.

According to a press release, 34 Telecommunicator positions are open across 13 posts in Kentucky. KSP Telecommunicators are responsible for answering 911 calls and dispatching the appropriate services, including State Troopers and other emergency service agencies.

Eligible candidates must be high school graduates and have excellent communication skills. Other requirements include an ability to handle extremely stressful situations, willingness to follow a flexible schedule and the ability to learn and adapt, particularly with technology.

Training will be included for new hires.

"You have to have a heart for service," said Lieutenant Colonel Kyle Nall. "If you thrive on making a difference in your community, then this is the perfect opportunity for you to do that."

Those interested in the positions can visit the Kentucky state career website or contact their KSP post directly.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.