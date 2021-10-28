Kentucky State Police officers recognized for promotions

Twenty-six Kentucky State Police officers were recognized Oct. 27 by state officials.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Twenty-six Kentucky State Police personnel have been recognized for their recent promotions.

The KSP officers were recognized at a ceremony on Oct. 27 that included the state's lieutenant governor and KSP Commissioner Phillip Burnett Jr.

Those being recognized included one lieutenant colonel, one major, four captains, four lieutenants and 16 sergeants.

Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman offered her congratulations to the newly promoted officers.

"Today is the start of a new opportunity to exercise your leadership skills with every call you take, every directive you give and every person you interact with," Coleman said. "Your legacy to this agency, to your fellow troopers, to your family and to this commonwealth will be determined in each step you make from this point on."

"I know you will work hard to create a better Kentucky for all our families."

Burnett challenged troopers and officers to strive for excellence.

"It's an incredible responsibility. You've earned it, but now you have to keep earning it, each and every day," Burnett said. "I have every confidence that you will do just that, never allowing anything to tarnish the accomplishments you have worked so hard to achieve.”

