HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — The Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested Billy Joe Chesser, 38, on charges related to the use of a minor in a sexual performance.

Chesser was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. KSP began the investigation after discovering the suspect sharing images of child sexual exploitation online.

The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Elizabethtown on Oct. 1. Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination.

Chesser is charged with ten counts of use of a minor in a sex performance and lodged in the Hardin County Detention Center. These charges are Class-B felonies punishable by ten to twenty years in prison

The investigation is ongoing.

