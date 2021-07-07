Largest KSP cadet class in 7 years reports for training

Traditional cadet classes include 24 weeks of basic training with more than 1,000 hours of classroom and field study.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Editor's Note: The above video is from July 2021.

Gov. Andy Beshear said members of the largest academy class in seven years have reported for training to join the Kentucky State Police. Beshear said the 100 cadets reported this week.

Traditional cadet classes include 24 weeks of basic training with more than 1,000 hours of classroom and field study. Subjects include constitutional law, weapons training, first aid, high-speed vehicle pursuit and criminal investigation training.

Post assignments are given a few weeks before graduation. There are a total of 16 posts around the state.

KSP Commissioner Phillip Burnett Jr. said the size of the cadet class is the result of support the agency received from Beshear’s administration and the legislature.

Beshear has supported efforts to expand KSP’s recruitment efforts.

MORE KENTUCKY NEWS

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.