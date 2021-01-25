Kentucky State Police asking for help identifying body found in eastern Kentucky

Police said the body of a white male was located in the Ohio River at the Greenup Locks and Dam on Sunday.

GREENUP, Ky. — Kentucky State Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a body found in eastern Kentucky.

The male did not have any identification nor scars, marks or tattoos that could be seen.

If you have any information or know of a white male that has been missing, please notify Kentucky State Police at (606) 928-6421.

They said that criminal activity has not been ruled out at this time however, there is no further information available.

The Greenup Locks and Dam is about 195 miles east of Louisville.

The investigation is ongoing.

