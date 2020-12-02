KENTUCKY, USA — Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and a weekend trip to a Kentucky State Park is a great way to spend time with your sweetheart. The state parks are offering special meals and entertainment for Valentine Weekends.

Each park has different entertainment offerings from live music to murder mystery shows. There are getaways and packages available at multiple price points, making it an accessible date option for many couples.

While you’re away, enjoy some of the most beautiful, unique areas in Kentucky like Cumberland Falls, Natural Bridge and Carter Caves.

For a list of state parks and their Valentine Weekend offerings, visit parks.ky.gov/valentines-weekend.

