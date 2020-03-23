FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky State Parks remain open but have implemented precautionary measures due to the coronavirus.

Precautionary measures include canceling or postponing scheduled park events through April 30. Historic homes and museums remain open per winter and spring schedules and food services are limited to carry out, a statement from the Kentucky Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet said.

This decision was made by cabinet officials in conjunction with the Department of Parks as part of the state’s effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Officials recommend that visitors check the Kentucky State Parks website before arriving for information about park services and hours.

Food services will be limited to carry out at most parks. No seating will be available in the dining rooms at the parks 17 restaurants. Lounges and bars are closed. The restaurant at Blue Licks Battlefield State Resort Park is closed.



Group events are cancelled through April 30.

Park events scheduled through April 30 have been cancelled or postponed.

Patrons should check with individual parks to find out about park services and hours.

Effective immediately, ALL gift shops, museums and historic homes are closed until further notice. Park grounds are open for hiking, picnicking and exploring.

The museum and gift shop at John James Audubon State Park are closed.

All 17 lodges and cottages remain open. Housekeeping services will be limited during this time as a precaution for guests and employees.

All state park campgrounds, golf courses, marinas and hiking trails remain open to the public.

Some boat ramps operated by the U.S. Corps of Engineers may be closed. Please check by visiting corps websites.

