Kentucky state office buildings closed Tuesday for winter weather

Gov. Beshear said nearly 150,000 Kentuckians are without power after a winter storm hit the state.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — All Kentucky state offices will be closed Tuesday, Feb. 16 due to winter weather, according to a release from Gov. Andy Beshear's office.

Beshear said employees that are able to work remotely and essential employees will report to work as directed by agency management. Employees who have questions about their work status should contact their agency management or human resources department.

The governor said nearly 150,000 Kentuckians are currently without power after a system bringing heavy snow and sleet moved through the state.

"To help those on the front lines and to prevent incidents, we need every Kentuckian who can to stay home and off these hazardous roads," he said.

A State of Emergency is still in effect as officials prepare for more snow, sleet and freezing rain across Kentucky this week.

The governor also announced the regional vaccine site in Frankfort will be closed Tuesday due to weather. He said the state believes all vaccines will be fine as appointments get pushed back one week.

