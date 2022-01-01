Gov. Andy Beshear declares state of emergency due to severe weather across Kentucky

The weather caused flash flooding, loss of power and damage of public infrastructure in areas including western, eastern and south central Kentucky.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear has declared a state of emergency after severe weather moved through portions of Kentucky on the first day of the new year.

The weather caused flash flooding, loss of power and damage of public infrastructure and private property in areas including western, eastern and south central Kentucky, according to Beshear's office.

Heavy rains are expected throughout the day for much of the state. So far, Casey County reported about 5.25 inches of rain.

Officials said a tornado was reported in Hopkinsville, causing severe damage to downtown businesses. There was also another report in Taylor County, where several households have been damaged.

“It is devastating that we are once again experiencing severe weather just weeks after the deadly tornadoes hit Western Kentucky. Sadly, some counties have been affected by both of these events,” Gov. Beshear said. “We will continue to monitor the weather and provide needed updates. Everyone be aware, stay safe and seek shelter when advised.”

Kentucky Emergency Management has activated the State Emergency Operations Center, and personnel from the Kentucky National Guard, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Kentucky State Police, and the Kentucky Department of Public Health are monitoring.

Steps to keep yourself safe after flooding:

Watch your step. Floodwaters often hide sharp and dangerous debris, like broken glass and metal.

Wear the appropriate protective clothing and gear such as boots, gloves and safety glasses when it comes to moving debris.

Stay away from electrical utility equipment after a storm, or if it is wet, to prevent being electrocuted. Report any utility issues to your local utility company.

Flooded homes are hazards. Get a professional to check for loose wires, mold and hidden damage before re-entering.

Avoid walking in floodwater. It can be contaminated with oil, gasoline or sewage.

Use generators or other gas-powered machinery only outdoors and away from windows.

