Kentucky State Fair to return to Louisville in 2021

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The sights, sounds and smells of a traditional state fair could return this year with all the pre-pandemic fun.

Thursday, the Kentucky State Fair Board voted unanimously to move forward with preparations for the 2021 Kentucky State Fair.

The plan is to have a 2019-style fair at the Louisville Fairgrounds but with flexibility for changes if needed. Board members felt having a state fair will serve as a way to unify people from around the state to celebrate all things Kentucky.

In 2020, the State Fair was a participant-only event due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

State Fair staff are beginning to program more than 1.2 million square feet of space and more than 300 acres of outdoor space with health and safety of everyone top of mind.

“The Kentucky State Fair is an important event for thousands of people around the Commonwealth and the economic activity created by the Fair will help Kentucky’s recovery," Kentucky Venues Presidents and CEO, David Beck, said. "While we will need to make adjustments to respond to COVID-19, we plan to produce as much of the Fair as safely possible. We look forward to once again being where Kentucky comes together."

Tickets go on sale in July with specifics about events, artists and competitions coming at a later date.

The biggest events held by the city have all been done differently or virtually amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Kentucky Derby Festival took the Pegasus Parade on tour through neighborhoods.

Thunder Over Louisville air show and fireworks were a virtual, television-only event via WHAS11.

