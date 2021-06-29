Kentucky State Fair announces ticket options, prices

Organizers announced ticketing options and special days aimed at making the fair affordable and accessible to Kentuckians.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky State Fair returns to the Kentucky Exposition Center Aug. 19-29 with activities for people of all ages.

"After a year without having a public fair, we thought it was important to focus on accessibility so we could bring as many Kentuckians together to experience the concerts, the food and the fun unique to our annual festival,” David S. Beck, President and CEO of Kentucky Venues, said in a release.

With admission, fairgoers will have access to activities like concerts, livestock competition, entertainment, exhibits and more.

Early Bird Tickets

$8 and includes parking

Available July 2 at 10 a.m. through Aug. 5; Prices go up Aug. 6

May be purchased at participating Kroger stores or online at kystatefair.org/tickets

Admission at Gate

$10 per person

$10 parking per vehicle

Thrill Ville Wristbands

$25 all-day ride wristband vouchers

Available July 2-Aug. 18; prices go up Aug. 19

May be purchased with admission at participating Kroger stores, Ticketmaster or kisselentertainment.com/tickets.asp

Military Sunday

Sunday, Aug. 22

Free admission for military members and their families (up to four people)

Optional discounted midway wristbands

Military I.D. must be presented at entrance

Parking not included

Military recognition ceremony before Oak Ridge Boys concert

Senior Day

Tuesday, Aug. 24

Free admission for people 55 and older

Parking not included

Activities for seniors throughout the day

Happy Together Tour with special guests The Monarchs

Sensory Friendly Morning

Wednesday, Aug. 25 10 a.m.- 12 p.m.

Free admission and midway tickets for people with sensory processing differences

Midway to operate with minimal lights and music

“The Kentucky State Fair is important to our entire state," Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles said in a release. "For our farmers, it’s a place where they can showcase the best of Kentucky agriculture. The fair is also a celebration of Kentucky, and is a place where people from urban and rural communities come together, learn from each other, and celebrate our common ground."

For more information about this year's Kentucky State Fair, visit kystatefair.org.

