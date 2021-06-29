Kentucky State Fair announces ticket options, prices

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky State Fair returns to the Kentucky Exposition Center Aug. 19-29 with activities for people of all ages.
Organizers announced ticketing options and special days aimed at making the fair affordable and accessible to Kentuckians.
"After a year without having a public fair, we thought it was important to focus on accessibility so we could bring as many Kentuckians together to experience the concerts, the food and the fun unique to our annual festival,” David S. Beck, President and CEO of Kentucky Venues, said in a release.
With admission, fairgoers will have access to activities like concerts, livestock competition, entertainment, exhibits and more.
Early Bird Tickets
- $8 and includes parking
- Available July 2 at 10 a.m. through Aug. 5; Prices go up Aug. 6
- May be purchased at participating Kroger stores or online at kystatefair.org/tickets
Admission at Gate
- $10 per person
- $10 parking per vehicle
Thrill Ville Wristbands
- $25 all-day ride wristband vouchers
- Available July 2-Aug. 18; prices go up Aug. 19
- May be purchased with admission at participating Kroger stores, Ticketmaster or kisselentertainment.com/tickets.asp
Military Sunday
- Sunday, Aug. 22
- Free admission for military members and their families (up to four people)
- Optional discounted midway wristbands
- Military I.D. must be presented at entrance
- Parking not included
- Military recognition ceremony before Oak Ridge Boys concert
Senior Day
- Tuesday, Aug. 24
- Free admission for people 55 and older
- Parking not included
- Activities for seniors throughout the day
- Happy Together Tour with special guests The Monarchs
Sensory Friendly Morning
- Wednesday, Aug. 25 10 a.m.- 12 p.m.
- Free admission and midway tickets for people with sensory processing differences
- Midway to operate with minimal lights and music
“The Kentucky State Fair is important to our entire state," Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles said in a release. "For our farmers, it’s a place where they can showcase the best of Kentucky agriculture. The fair is also a celebration of Kentucky, and is a place where people from urban and rural communities come together, learn from each other, and celebrate our common ground."
For more information about this year's Kentucky State Fair, visit kystatefair.org.
