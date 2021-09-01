Governor says 'we will not be intimidated' as armed protesters gather at Kentucky Capitol

Earlier this week, protesters placed signs on the Capitol lawn calling for the governor's impeachment.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Armed protesters gathered outside the Kentucky Capitol on Saturday to rally just days after a mob of President Trump's supporters breached the U.S. Capitol.

Members of the group who spoke with WHAS11 News said they were not there to protest the presidential election but to show their support for measures being considered by lawmakers this session.

They also said they want Governor Andy Beshear to be impeached.

"Just to get the point across for the American people and the people of Kentucky there are more things you can do than storm the Capitol. We want to make sure we're taking every legal ramification, outlets that we can get to do what's right," said Tony Wheatley who filed an impeachment petition.

In a tweet, Governor Andy Beshear said some of those who attended the rally Saturday brought zip ties but that "we will not be intimidated."

Three days after domestic terrorists attacked our U.S. Capitol, there was a militia rally in Frankfort. They brought zip ties. We will not be intimidated. We will not be bullied. America is counting on the real patriots. Those who condemn hate and terror when they see it. ^AB — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) January 9, 2021

On Tuesday, the day state lawmakers opened the 2021 session, protesters placed signs outside Kentucky’s Capitol calling for the governor’s impeachment. Another sign declared: “Make hanging traitors great again,” months after the governor was hanged in effigy for his COVID-19 restrictions.

