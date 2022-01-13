Gov. Beshear to present Kentucky state budget address

The governor's budget proposal includes funding for education, healthcare, infrastructure and pay raises.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is expected to present his 2022 state budget address Thursday night.

"My proposal is based on Kentucky values, with investments set to make transformative change through a real and responsible budget," the governor said in a tweet prior to the meeting.

The budget address is expected to begin at 7 p.m.

Leading up to his official address, Beshear held several press conferences to outline his priorities for this year's budget, which is titled "The Future is Now."

Here are some of the top points the governor previewed this week:

Education

Beshear's plan proposes a massive budget increase for Kentucky education, calling for state-funded preschool for every 4-year-old and an additional $2 billion in funding for preschool through 12th grade.

Other education initiatives include:

An increase in base per-pupil funding under the state's main K-12 funding formula

Enough funding to cover districts' costs for school transportation

Funding for full-day kindergarten

Pay raises for school personnel

The largest funding increase for Kentucky's higher-education system in decades

Tourism, economy and development

Gov. Beshear said the state is in a financial position to "be bold" and "leapfrog other states" when it comes to economic advancement. In a preview address Tuesday, Beshear said his budget priorities would include funding for agriculture, commerce and infrastructure improvements.

His plan includes funding for:

Developing a site identification and development program to make small sites larger, preparing them for the "next Ford- or Toyota-size project."

Supporting and creating a research center to grow food in eastern Kentucky

Several infrastructure construction projects

Water and sewer improvement

High-speed internet across the state

A focus on tourism, including a marketing campaign, travel and nonprofit arts organizations

Healthcare

On Wednesday, Beshear shared his budget priorities within the Commonwealth's healthcare system as Kentucky continues to push through the coronavirus pandemic.

Highlights include:

Fully funding Medicaid

Addressing Kentucky's nursing shortage

Maintaining the reimbursement rate for state nursing homes

Transforming Kentucky's local health departments

Implementing the new 9-8-8 crisis support line, which is set to replace the National Suicide Prevention Hotline in 2024

Funding additional childhood cancer research

Increasing the child care assistance program reimbursement rate

Expanding funding for the Kentucky Family Caregiver Program

Caring for Kentucky's veterans

Pay increases

Beshear's budget proposal also includes pay increases across several sectors, including:

A $15,000 bump for Kentucky State Police troopers

An $8,000 increase for dispatchers

A 5% increase across the board for state workers

Less than a week before the governor's budget address, Republican leaders in the Kentucky House of Representatives filed budget legislation of their own. Beshear said this was the first time in state history that the General Assembly filed budget bills ahead of the governor's proposal.

The GOP plan includes many of the same priorities as Beshear's proposal, although the House is calling for a 6% raise for state workers. The governor said he plans to support that number, just with different timing than the House is proposing.

Contact reporter Rachel Droze at rdroze@whas11.com. Follow her on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.