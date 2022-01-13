Gov. Beshear to present Kentucky state budget address

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is expected to present his 2022 state budget address Thursday night.
"My proposal is based on Kentucky values, with investments set to make transformative change through a real and responsible budget," the governor said in a tweet prior to the meeting.
The budget address is expected to begin at 7 p.m.
Leading up to his official address, Beshear held several press conferences to outline his priorities for this year's budget, which is titled "The Future is Now."
Here are some of the top points the governor previewed this week:
Education
Beshear's plan proposes a massive budget increase for Kentucky education, calling for state-funded preschool for every 4-year-old and an additional $2 billion in funding for preschool through 12th grade.
Other education initiatives include:
- An increase in base per-pupil funding under the state's main K-12 funding formula
- Enough funding to cover districts' costs for school transportation
- Funding for full-day kindergarten
- Pay raises for school personnel
- The largest funding increase for Kentucky's higher-education system in decades
Tourism, economy and development
Gov. Beshear said the state is in a financial position to "be bold" and "leapfrog other states" when it comes to economic advancement. In a preview address Tuesday, Beshear said his budget priorities would include funding for agriculture, commerce and infrastructure improvements.
His plan includes funding for:
- Developing a site identification and development program to make small sites larger, preparing them for the "next Ford- or Toyota-size project."
- Supporting and creating a research center to grow food in eastern Kentucky
- Several infrastructure construction projects
- Water and sewer improvement
- High-speed internet across the state
- A focus on tourism, including a marketing campaign, travel and nonprofit arts organizations
Healthcare
On Wednesday, Beshear shared his budget priorities within the Commonwealth's healthcare system as Kentucky continues to push through the coronavirus pandemic.
Highlights include:
- Fully funding Medicaid
- Addressing Kentucky's nursing shortage
- Maintaining the reimbursement rate for state nursing homes
- Transforming Kentucky's local health departments
- Implementing the new 9-8-8 crisis support line, which is set to replace the National Suicide Prevention Hotline in 2024
- Funding additional childhood cancer research
- Increasing the child care assistance program reimbursement rate
- Expanding funding for the Kentucky Family Caregiver Program
- Caring for Kentucky's veterans
Pay increases
Beshear's budget proposal also includes pay increases across several sectors, including:
- A $15,000 bump for Kentucky State Police troopers
- An $8,000 increase for dispatchers
- A 5% increase across the board for state workers
Less than a week before the governor's budget address, Republican leaders in the Kentucky House of Representatives filed budget legislation of their own. Beshear said this was the first time in state history that the General Assembly filed budget bills ahead of the governor's proposal.
The GOP plan includes many of the same priorities as Beshear's proposal, although the House is calling for a 6% raise for state workers. The governor said he plans to support that number, just with different timing than the House is proposing.
Contact reporter Rachel Droze at rdroze@whas11.com. Follow her on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.