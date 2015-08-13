KSR's Drew Franklin flies with Blue Angels ahead of Owensboro Air Show

"I wanna pinch myself," said Drew Franklin.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A massive collection of air planes will take to the skies for the Owensboro Air Show August 13-15.

Ahead of the show, the US Navy Blue Angels take to the skies with a special guest to give them this once in a lifetime experience. On Wednesday, Kentucky Sports Radio's Drew Franklin got the chance to experience a flight in a Super Hornet.

As the air show takes off Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the US Navy Blue Angels will mystify crowds of onlookers in Owensboro. Wednesday, Kentucky Sports Radio's Drew Franklin climbed in the F/A-18 Super Hornet for a ride along.

"It was just...I wanna pinch myself," said Drew Franklin. "It's one thing to have a tray table and a screaming baby next to you and look out the window. But the 360 view, being in a Hornet with the Blue Angels, couldn't believe it happened. And I'm feeling it today. I'm very sore. That's a grind on the body."

The Super Hornet soared through the skies, breaking the speed of sound, and doing all the flips and tricks for Franklin. Luckily, he's part of an elite group that didn't pass out and didn't need the puke baggies he had strapped to his legs.

"I did at one moment get the tunnel vision going in, and if we had maybe gone three more seconds it would have been curtains closed on me," Franklin said. "I hung on the whole time. They equipped me with two bags in case I got a little nauseous, didn't need to use those. I managed it pretty well."

Franklin flew with Lt. Julius Bratton, a Tennessee native and wanted to share his thanks to the team for making it an awesome experience.

"The communication, he's in my ear the whole time walking me through it," Franklin said. "We did 2G's first, to see if I could handle it, 3G's, all the way up. He was incredible. The crew chief, Jordan Walls, he was the one who taught me how to use my parachute if I needed to, they were a big help in easing the nerves a little bit."

The Blue Angels are debatably the biggest act of the show but you'll also see the F-22 Raptor demo team, the C-17 Globemaster and a T-38 Talon.

The Owensboro Air Show is August 13-15. Friday, the show starts at 4:00 p.m. and runs until 8:30 p.n.. Admission Friday is $5, but kids 10 and under are free. Saturday and Sunday, the show runs from 12:30 p.m.- 4:00 p.m., and is free. It's located in downtown Owensboro along the riverfront.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.