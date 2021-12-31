Kentucky, Indiana could see storms overnight, again on New Year's Day

The national Storm Prediction Center says that central Arkansas and western parts of Tennessee and Kentucky will be most at risk from New Year's Eve storms.

KENTUCKY, USA — Severe storms are expected across the Deep South on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day as forecasters assessed damaged from earlier tornadoes that struck towns in Alabama and Georgia.

There is already flood watch issued for the entire WHAS11 viewing area from 7 pm Friday evening until 10 pm New Year’s Day. While the best chances for severe weather are just to our south, we could see a few strong storms potentially both this evening and later Saturday for areas south of Louisville.

On New Year's Day, more strong storms are expected in Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee. Wednesday's storms struck multiple communities in Alabama, including Winfield, where much of the downtown area was damaged.

More damage was reported near Rainsville, Alabama; in Etowah County, Alabama; and in Bainbridge, Georgia.

