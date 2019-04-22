LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Officials with the Department of Defense have identified a soldier killed in in non-combat related incident in Iraq.

Richmond native Spc. Ryan Riley, 22 died Saturday in the Ninawa Province. Officials say he was supporting Operation Inherent Resolve.

Details surrounding that incident have not been released.

According to the DoD, Riley was assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 32nd Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division, Fort Campbell Kentucky.

The incident is under investigation.