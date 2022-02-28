Community collecting donations for Kentucky soldier care packages

The collection drive has a goal of collecting 150 care packages between now and March 13.

MIDDLETOWN, Ky. — The Middletown Community Center is currently taking donations for care packages to be sent to Kentucky soldiers overseas.

The donation drive runs from Feb. 28 through Sunday, March 13.

Misty Chapman, an organizer for the drive, said that they have a goal of making at least 150 care packages.

The group is looking for donations of these items:

Beefy jerky

Protein bars

Powdered protein or flavored drink mix for water

Individual non-perishable snacks

Wet wipes

Chapstick or travel-size toiletries

Puzzle boxes, magazines, decks of cards

Chapman asked that those wishing to donate other items not listed, be sure they are similar small items that will last for several months. The group is not accepting handmade items.

Items can be brought in person to the Middletown Community Center at 11700 Main Street in Middletown, Ky.

If you're unable to make a donation, but still wish to contribute money for the purchase of items, or to cover shipping costs, contact Misty Chapman by clicking here.

There is also a GoFundMe campaign that individuals can donate to.

MORE LOCAL STORIES LIKE THIS ONE:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.