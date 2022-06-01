Drivers stuck on Clays Ferry Bridge, I-75 for hours due to snow

A man who travels I-75 every day for work was stuck for hours on the bridge during Thursday's snowfall.

KENTUCKY, USA — Drivers in central Kentucky were stuck on Clays Ferry Bridge for several hours as inches of snow piled up around them Thursday.

One of those drivers, Brock Corder, took a few minutes to do a Zoom interview with WHAS11. He showed us video of the snow, where he was stuck on the bridge, and the cars and trucks around him as they waited for the road to be more easily traveled.

He said he makes the trip daily from Richmond to Lexington for work.

He was on his way home to relieve his wife from watching the kids so she could go to work when he got stuck behind a bunch of other vehicles. Corder said he saw emergency vehicles since getting stuck, and heard that a semi-truck had jackknifed ahead of him in the southbound lanes.

Corder said he wasn't too concerned with being stuck long-term, like the hours-long wait many drivers in Virginia experienced earlier this week.

"We're only a mile away from an exit where there's a couple gas stations," Corder said. "I'm not overly concerned about that."

He added that he was glad he remembered to wear a coat because that was "not normal" for him.

Brock rolled down the car window to point out the line of idling vehicles - and even his view from the tall bridge. He said he's looking at it in a different way after sitting atop the pass for more than three hours.

He said he's only eight miles from home so, if worst comes to worst, he'll begin the chilly walk home. Thankfully, he didn't have to trudge through the snow - after four hours of waiting, he was able to get home safely.

