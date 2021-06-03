79 years after he was killed at Pearl Harbor Kentucky sailor finally laid to rest

Shelby Treadway, of Manchester, Kentucky, died in the attack on Dec. 7, 1941, while aboard the USS Oklahoma.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky sailor who was killed at Pearl Harbor and recently identified has been laid to rest.

Shelby Treadway, Navy Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class, of Manchester, died in the attack on Dec. 7, 1941. He was 25, the Navy reports.

Treadway was laid to rest at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific (the Punchbowl) on Wednesday, June 2.

According to the US Navy, Treadway was assigned to the USS Oklahoma, which sustained fire from Japanese aircraft and multiple torpedo hits causing the ship to capsize and resulted in the deaths of more than 400 crew members at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor.

In September 2020, Treadway was identified through DNA analysis by the DPAA forensic laboratory.

Gov. Andy Beshear had ordered flags to be lowered half-staff from sunrise to sunset on the day Treadway was buried.

