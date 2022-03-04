Kentucky Senate passes bill revamping jobless benefit rules

The measure would increase work-search requirements for people receiving jobless benefits and tie the length of time recipients get benefits to economic conditions.

KENTUCKY, USA — Legislation making sweeping changes to Kentucky's unemployment insurance system won Senate passage Thursday, leaving it one vote away from clearing the Republican-dominated legislature.

Key parts of the measure would increase work-search requirements for people receiving jobless benefits and tie the length of time recipients get benefits to prevailing economic conditions. That provision could cut the number of benefit weeks by more than half in times of low jobless rates.

The measure — backed by business interests and opposed by organized labor — sparked emotional debate before the Senate passed it on a 22-13 vote. The bill returns to the House, where it could receive final passage if the chamber accepts the Senate's changes.

The unemployment insurance measure could have a profound impact on laid-off workers.

Opponents said the stricter rules would increase hardships for many laid-off workers, forcing them to accept lower-wage jobs as they face a quicker cutoff of benefits.

In an emotional speech opposing the bill, Republican Sen. Phillip Wheeler predicted the new standards would cause “great misery” in his area of eastern Kentucky. With the region struggling to keep and attract jobs, he said the measure could lead to more population losses. Eastern Kentucky has been hard hit by the loss of coal mining and manufacturing jobs.

The state now offers up to 26 weeks of eligibility for unemployment insurance benefits. Under the bill, people would collect benefits between 12 to 24 weeks, with the length determined by an indexing formula based on unemployment trends. The bill would add five weeks of benefits for people enrolled in approved job training or certification programs.

“Just as Kentucky allows for more weeks of benefits when the economy is bad, it should offer fewer weeks when the economy is strong and jobs are widely available,” Republican Sen. Wil Schroder said in supporting the measure.

Supporters have pointed to a workforce participation rate in Kentucky that they say is among the worst in the nation. By boosting work-search requirements, the goal is to fill vacancies in workplaces across the state, they said. But the bill's opponents tore into that argument.

“This whole notion that somehow if we cut unemployment benefits we’re going to magically increase our workforce participation rate is just a flawed idea,” Democratic Sen. Reginald Thomas said.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.