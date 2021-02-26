Senate OKs bill giving relief to some jobless aid recipients

The bill seeks to resolve one issue in the unemployment insurance crisis.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Kentucky Senate has advanced a bill allowing the state to waive the overpayment of some unemployment claims.

The bill won bipartisan support Friday. But the debate turned into a partisan squabble over long delays many people have faced in seeking jobless assistance.

The waiver would apply to some people who left their jobs early in the pandemic due to concerns about exposure to COVID-19. The state signaled they’d be eligible for unemployment assistance. But recipients later were informed the money had to be given back.

