Kentucky seeks to extend extra unemployment assistance

The governor said Monday that his administration is seeking federal approval to continue the extra $400 in weekly jobless benefits for an additional three weeks.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear says Kentucky has applied for another round of higher unemployment payments for many of the people who lost work during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The governor said Monday that his administration is seeking federal approval to continue the extra $400 in weekly jobless benefits for an additional three weeks. If the request wins approval, he says qualified Kentuckians would receive the additional benefits for the weeks of Aug. 22, Aug. 29 and Sept. 5.

The program sends extra payments to tens of thousands of Kentuckians.

Total virus cases have surpassed 61,900 in Kentucky since the pandemic began. The state’s virus-related death toll is at least 1,112.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.