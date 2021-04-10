Campaign encourages seat belts, safe driving practices

A high-visibility enforcement campaign called Operation Crash Reduction will run Oct. 8 to 11 and emphasize seat belt use to save lives.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky officials are participating in a campaign to encourage safe driving practices including the use of seat belts.

A statement from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the high-visibility enforcement campaign called Operation Crash Reduction will run Oct. 8 to 11 and emphasize seat belt use to save lives.

The Transportation Cabinet is partnering with state and local law enforcement and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to support the initiative. The goal is to encourage more drivers to wear their seatbelts and follow safe driving practices through increased enforcement and visible messaging.

According to data from the U.S. Department of Transportation, more than 90% of adult front-seat passengers reported wearing seatbelts in 2020, but the number was slightly lower than the previous year.

In 2020, fewer people wore seats belts, and unbuckled passenger fatalities were up 15%.



In Kentucky, seat belt laws are primary, meaning law enforcement officers can pull someone over and ticket them for not wearing a seat belt. Drivers, passengers age 7 and older in all seats, and passengers age 6 and younger who are more than 50 inches tall in all seats are required to wear seatbelts by state law.

Officials say October was the most likely month for fatal crashes from 2015 to 2019.

