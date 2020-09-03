LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As four coronavirus cases were confirmed in Kentucky, one school district is scheduled turning to non-traditional instruction for a week.

Harrison County Schools in Cynthiana, Kentucky will be closed for the week of March 9 after two cases of the virus was confirmed by state officials over the weekend.

With growing community concern surrounding the coronavirus, the district felt it was best to institute alternative plans.

“This closure is not a result of any known exposure, rather a proactive approach to limit further exposure within our community,” Superintendent Dr. Harry Burchett said in a statement released Saturday.

HCS says the district is prepared to deal with outbreaks of illnesses and have done so for years. Their priority, they say, is the safety of students and staff.

Other staff members will be disinfecting buses, classrooms and other public spaces.

Students are expected to return to classes on March 16.

