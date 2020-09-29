Online portal allows Kentucky families to track COVID-19 cases in schools

The portal, which opened on Monday, relies on schools to self-report how many positive COVID-19 cases they have.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Families can now see if their child’s school has any positive cases of COVID-19 through an online portal. Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman announced that the state’s tracking portal opened on Monday.

Coleman said schools are asked to self-report the number of positive COVID-19 cases they have for every day the school is in session, whether the school has in-person or virtual classes. Schools will report how many students and staff test positive for COVID-19 and how many people are in quarantine due to possible exposure from school-related activities.

If a school does not report any data, that information will be reflected on the website as well.

The dashboard will be available online on Kentucky’s COVID-19 website under the “Healthy at School” section. On Sept. 14, Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack said the guidance for schools will be in effect for as long as the state’s positivity rate is less than 6% and the health care system has enough resources.

The opening of the portal, Sept. 28, coincides with the date Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear previously recommended that schools begin resuming in-person classes. Many Kentucky counties, including Bullitt and Oldham, returned to school buildings on Monday.

One of the state’s largest school districts, Jefferson County Public Schools, could possibly begin in-person classes at the end of October, depending on a vote from the Board of Education on Sept. 29.

Gov. Beshear said there will not be another recommendation on schools from him or his office after Sept. 28.

