Kentucky installing energy-saving lighting along roadways

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky has launched a statewide project to replace thousands of roadway lighting fixtures with energy-saving LED lights.

Kentucky's Transportation Cabinet said the upgrades will reduce energy consumption of roadway lighting systems by more than 50%. They say the project will save more than $2.8 million a year in utility and maintenance costs.

More than 18,000 lighting fixtures will be replaced with energy-efficient LED lights on some state-maintained roads across Kentucky.

The project includes replacing underground lighting in the Cochrane Tunnel in Jefferson County and the Cumberland Gap Tunnel in Bell County. It's expected to be complete by early 2022.

