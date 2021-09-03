Two scenic Kentucky roads included in America's Byways

Old Frankfort Pike and Kentucky’s Great River Road along the Mississippi River will be featured in the America's Byways collection.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear says two scenic roads in Kentucky are being included in the America’s Byways collection.

The Transportation Cabinet says the roads are a 15 1/2-mile stretch of Old Frankfort Pike in Woodford and Fayette counties and Kentucky’s Great River Road along the Mississippi River through Ballard, Carlisle, Hickman and Fulton counties.

The section of Old Frankfort Pike was designated a National Scenic Byway. Great River Road was already a National Scenic Byway and was also designated an All-American Road.

“We appreciate that the Federal Highway Administration recognizes the exceptional nature of these two roadways. These designations offer even more reasons for residents and visitors alike to visit and explore Kentucky,” Gov. Beshear said.

The selections were made by the Federal Highway Administration.

