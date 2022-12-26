Kentucky restaurant's frozen pipe bursts, causing thousands in damages

The owners of The Grill At Maywood said they arrived at the restaurant Monday to find the bathroom, kitchen, pro shop and dining room flooded.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Bardstown, Kentucky restaurant is looking at $150,000 in damages after a frozen pipe burst.

According to a Facebook post, the owners of The Grill At Maywood said they arrived at the restaurant Monday to find the bathroom, kitchen, pro shop and dining room flooded.

The restaurant is inside the Bardstown Country Club.

It was renovated in 2022, and now they have to start over.

They said the space will be closed for about two months to repair the damages.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.