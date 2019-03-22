FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky officials say the state's unemployment rate fell slightly in February.

The Kentucky Center for Statistics says the state's seasonally adjusted jobless rate was 4.1 percent in February. The preliminary statewide figure was down from the 4.2 percent rate reported for January. The statewide unemployment rate was 4.3 percent in February 2018.

State officials say construction employment increased by 1,000 jobs in February, as did employment in the trade, transportation and utilities sector. The professional and business services sector added 700 jobs in February.

Officials say Kentucky's leisure and hospitality sector fell by 800 jobs in February. They say employment in Kentucky's mining and logging sector fell by 100 jobs in February, but is up by 600 positions from a year ago.