League of Women Voters to host town hall on redistricting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky League of Women Voters will host a statewide virtual town hall to discuss the state’s upcoming redistricting process.

A statement from the organization says the event on May 5 can be viewed on the league’s website and Facebook page. It will feature two national experts on the issue: activist and filmmaker Robert Millman and University of Kentucky College of Law professor Joshua A. Douglas.

The statement says attendees will learn more about the redistricting process and how to ensure that the public’s voice is heard.

Every decade, states are required to redraw congressional and state legislative boundaries following the release of U.S. Census data.

