University of Kentucky student found dead after falling at Red River Gorge

Powell County Search and Rescue said they were able to ping the hiker's phone, finding her dead at the bottom of a cliff.

STANTON, Ky. — Less than two days after crews were able to help a camper who fell off a cliff, Powell County Search and Rescue announced a missing 24-year-old hiker was found dead at Red River Gorge.

Crews were notified Tuesday that a University of Kentucky student did not return home after hiking in the gorge the previous day. Powell County Search and Rescue said they were able to ping Gabriella "Gabby" Smith's phone and watch with GPS coordinates and search in the Auxier Ridge area of the gorge.

"We did not get the results that we wanted," they posted on Facebook Wednesday. "She was located at the bottom of a 150' cliff and did not survive the fall."

Powell County worked with Wolfe County's search and rescue team and Tri-Community Fire Department to search the gorge. All are volunteer organizations.

On Monday, crews were able to locate and help a camper who had fallen nearly 60 feet off a cliff in the Auxier Ridge area. Officials said the camper was walking in the woods to drain a can of tuna fish. He slipped on mud and fell off the edge of a cliff.

"Always be cognizant of your surroundings as darkness comes quickly in the forest," they posted on Facebook Tuesday.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.