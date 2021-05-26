Prison visits to resume next month in Kentucky

Visitors must be vaccinated and will be expected to wear a mask and practice, Gov. Beshear said.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear says Kentucky will reopen its prisons to visitors starting in June as the COVID-19 vaccination rate has risen among inmates.

Visitations will resume the week of June 20 at the Department of Corrections and Juvenile Justice facilities. The governor said Tuesday that more than 75% of adult inmates in state custody have been vaccinated.

The state halted in-person visits more than a year ago in response to the pandemic.

WHAS11 News FOCUS team reporter Paula Vasan has covered COVID-19 response at correction facilities in Kentucky since the pandemic. She heard from family members who felt the state let them and incarcerated individuals down.