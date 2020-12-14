Kentucky presidential electors cast votes for Donald Trump

Despite understanding that their candidate will not be re-elected, Kentucky presidential electors took part in an upbeat ceremony capping the 2020 election process.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Some states worried for their presidential electors even provided armed escorts for them at their state’s capital. That was not the case in Kentucky, not by a long shot.

Despite an understanding that their candidate did not win re-election, Trump presidential electors took part in an upbeat ceremony commemorating Kentucky's pandemic election success.

Kentucky is a winner-take-all state meaning that the 8 men and women were required to vote for Donald Trump since he won on Election Day.

Secretary Michael Adams gave context to the day and a process dating back 231 years in which only 23,507 other Americans have served in the role of Presidential elector.

“It was a true honor, I have never been a presidential elector”, said Ellen Williams”. “Like 2000, this year there's a ton of attention being paid to that piece of the process of electing our president and to be elected at-large as a Kentucky elector, and then to cast a ballot that represents the will of the Commonwealth, that was pretty cool.”

Mrs. Williams described herself as a "Trump voter". She admits that while the President may continue to challenge the outcome, the election is over.

“If there are things that the President disagrees with, they'll settle them in the courts and this far I don't think any court has taken up the case so today the Electoral College voted”, she said.

Secretary of State, Michael Adams, will now send the signed ballots to the US Congress. He says that the constitution requires he use the US Postal Service although he’d be willing to hand deliver them if allowed. They have to be on Capitol Hill by January 6th when a joint session of Congress will certify the results.