The power to call a special legislative session in Kentucky should be an early debate in 2021

Kentucky is one of only 14 US states that puts the power to call a special session entirely in the hands of a governor.

The Kentucky General Assembly returns a week on January 5th although Republicans have wanted, for months, to get back to the Capitol to deal with the pandemic.

However, in Kentucky, only a governor can call a “Special Session” at least for now.

Kentucky is one of only 14 US states that puts the power to call a special session entirely in the hands of a governor.

Thirty-six states allow the General Assembly to make that call. Kentucky Republican supermajorities expect to debate a plan that would give them the power to do so.

The tone of the debate echoed at news conferences earlier this month with Democratic Governor, Andy Beshear, describing what he heard from Kentucky Senate Republicans as “Un-American”.

Senator Damon Thayer, and others, held a news conference to announce priorities for the 2021 General Assembly. Thayer noted, “I think the election was a cry for help from people around this commonwealth and we have a mandate to act and to act boldly and to act quickly.”

Special legislative sessions cost Kentucky taxpayers about $65,000 per day.

If the special session plan passes, Kentucky voters will get the final say because it would be a proposed constitutional amendment and must go on a statewide ballot. The next statewide ballot is not supposed to take place until November of 2022.

Indiana is another state in which only the governor can call a special session.

It's of note that Republican Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb, like Democrat Governor Beshear, expects Republican lead General Assemblies to rein in executive powers when they return to work although it appears special session powers won't likely be a debate in the Hoosier state in 2021.