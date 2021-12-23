Here's where those impacted by Kentucky tornadoes can get driver's license, state ID and other important documents

Every portable licensing office is equipped to issue operator licenses, permits and state IDs for Kentuckians who lost everything in the Dec. 10 storms.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Governor Andy Beshear announced the opening of multiple "popup" licensing offices around western Kentucky for those impacted by the deadly tornado outbreak on Dec. 10.

Each portable licensing office will be equipped to issue operator licenses, permits and state IDs-- a "critical service," Beshear said, for Kentuckians who lost their identification credentials when tornadoes ripped through western Kentucky.

Beshear said his team knew it would be difficult for some in the hardest-hit areas to travel to an established Driver Licensing Regional office.

He acknowledged that although assistance and relief are available for tornado survivors, it requires personal identification.

"We can lessen the hardship if we bring license and ID issuers directly to the people who need them," he said.

The Kentucky governor said he has signed an executive order waiving the fees for replacement credentials.

No appointments are necessary, as all locations only accept walk-ins.

Here's where and when those locations will begin operating:

Graves County

City of Mayfield (355 Charles Drive) - Dec. 20 through at least Jan. 28, 2022

The Mayfield location will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CST, Monday through Friday.

Hopkins County

Dawson Springs City Hall (200 West Arcadia Ave.) - Dec. 27 and Dec. 29

Hopkins County Central High School* (6625 Hopkinsville Rd.) - Dec. 29

Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park (20781 Pennyrile Lodge Rd.) - Dec. 28 through Dec. 29

All three locations in Hopkins County will begin work at 8 a.m. CST.

*The location at Central High School will also have a claims assistance team from FEMA on-site.

