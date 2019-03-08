FANCY FARM, Ky. (WHAS11) -- It's a longstanding Kentucky tradition for 139 years, where the gloves come off for state politicians in the small town of Fancy Farm.

This year thousands are expected Saturday because of who is on stage: McConnell, Bevin and Beshear.

On Friday, before the politicians take the stage, it's all about the setup and preparation for the St. Jerome Picnic which is the main event happening Aug. 3. So, it looks calm and quiet on Friday but that will quickly change. The town of about 600 people prepares for a crowd of 15,000 to 20,000 people throughout the weekend.





While the politics draw people in, there's a lot more happening on the church grounds. People are spending the next 24 hours preparing and smoking about 20,000 pounds of BBQ pork and mutton.



There's also kids’ games, raffles, music and carnival entertainment.

Even though there is a lot of family fun, the main attraction is the political showdown, especially with this year's gubernatorial race. People are coming from all over to lineup on their side of the political aisle.



"There's going to be people here for supporting and there's going to be people here that are definitely not supporting the other candidates. It's all in fun. I know it's a serious game, but we try to have fun with it. It's not very common that you get to see all of these political candidates on one stage doing their thing,” Daniel Burgess, the picnic chairman, said.

