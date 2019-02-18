HOPKINSVILLE, KY (AP) - Police in Kentucky say they are searching for a suspect who shot and wounded a police officer during a robbery pursuit.

Hopkinsville Police Chief Clayton Sumner says Officer Jeremy Davidson was shot in the head and arm Monday.

Sumner says two vehicles were involved in a robbery at a Walmart and separate police chases ensued. Davidson had attempted a traffic stop on one of the vehicles when the suspect started shooting. Sumner says Davidson is in good condition at a hospital in Nashville, Tennessee.

Sumner says they have not identified any suspects. He says both vehicles have been recovered.

Last March, an off-duty Hopkinsville officer was fatally shot and a suspect was later killed by law enforcement officials in Tennessee.