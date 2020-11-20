KSP: Man showing signs of heart attack taken to hospital by weight station staff

When an ambulance got stuck in traffic, the two employees took action. According to Kentucky State Police, their quick thinking may have saved the man's life.

LONDON, Ky. — Two state employees were in the right place at the right time on, of all days, Friday the 13th. According to Kentucky State Police (KSP), their quick thinking may have saved a man's life.

In a release, KSP said Sergeant Doug Stacy and Austin Dople, both employees with KSP Commercial Vehicle Enforcement, were working at the weight station on I-75 in London, Ky. when a woman approached them in a panic.

The woman, Brittany Waddle, told the men that she believed her husband, Chris Waddle, was displaying signs of a possible heart attack. She said she had already called for an ambulance, but it was stuck in heavy traffic.

Stacy and Dople quickly decided to take Waddle to the hospital themselves. They took a police cruiser to Baptist Health Hospital in Corbin where Waddle was able to get treatment.

"After all medical care, all eventually turned out well as Waddle was able to return home from the hospital just in time to celebrate his 40th birthday with his wife and four children," KSP said in the release.

According to KSP, Waddle is a former law enforcement officer himself, who served in Madison County before medically retiring.

