Assessing plow truck, driver supply ahead of snowfall in Bullitt, Hardin Counties

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. — After a relatively warm start to the winter in Kentucky, brine trucks were on the roads in Shepherdsville Wednesday morning to prepare for what's expected to be the first snowfall of 2022 in the area.

We got an up close look at snow preparations in counties south of Louisville, including Bullitt and Hardin Counties, which are expected to see up to a few inches. Both of their road teams tell WHAS 11 they're prepared, even amid delays on new truck order deliveries we've seen across the country.

Truck part shortages have caused slowdowns.



Shepherdsville Public Works says it's still waiting on a new plow truck ordered months ago, to add to the seven it has in the current fleet. In Hardin County, the Road Department is waiting on six new plow trucks, hoping to update their current fleet of 12 -- some of which are aging.

"These were in order and in place about a year and a half ago due to the chip shortage nationwide," said Hardin County's Public Information Officer Leslie Ashlock. "They're having their challenges, but we have smaller trucks we can use through subdivisions, so we have enough to plow."

Ashlock says they're making it work, including with mechanics on hand. And for now, she tells me they have all the necessary equipment and drivers to do the job right.

Meanwhile another concern has been potential plow truck driver shortages, especially now with the winter surge in COVID-19 cases.



Ashlock says they've dealt with just one so far this winter.

Meanwhile in Bullitt County, Deputy Judge Kay Parrish -- who spoke on behalf of the county's road department -- says they have a driver for every truck. Director of Shepherdsville Public Works Tom Lafollette echoed this, saying they have additional workers to handle second shifts after the snow settles.



"They're on a 24-hour schedule when it starts," Parrish said.



Public Works in Shepherdsville says it could be a late evening and early Friday morning for workers, with the possibility of ice remaining on roads. It'll have teams out at least 6-8 hours after snowfall too, to continue cleanup.

