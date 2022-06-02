Family members, congregation outraged after Kentucky pastor charged with sex crimes involving minor

Thomas Wall of Pentecostal Fellowship Church and Fellowship Christian Academy was arrested on charges of abusing and sodomizing a victim who was a child at the time.

LANCASTER, Ky. — Thomas Wall was arrested on Sunday, Jan. 30 and charged in Clark County, Kentucky with sexual abuse and sodomy of a victim who was less than 12-years-old at the time.

On Tuesday, Feb. 1, Wall was released after posting a $50,000 cash bond.

Wall is the pastor at Pentecostal Fellowship Church in Lancaster, according to the church's website.

"I'm heartbroken," Thomas Wall's son, Quenton Wall, said. His wife Krista elaborated, saying several more people have made allegations of mistreatment by the hand of her father-in-law.

"It's the same story, over and over and over," Krista said. "Whether it's our father, father-in-law, or just another person, this is unacceptable behavior."

Pastor Wall recently sent a text message to members of the congregation that was shared WHAS11 News. It begins, "Dear church and school family, As you may have heard, a legal matter has arisen. While I very much look forward to the day when I am fully exonerated, my lawyer (in whom I trust) has given me specific instructions not to make a statement at this time about the facts of the case."

The message went on to say church and school operations were suspended through at least Feb. 19.

It ends, "False accusations are hurtful, but we need to look no further than to Christ for answers."

On Sunday, Feb. 6 in lieu of a service, former church members held a protest. Brandy Phillips carried a sign that said, "No excuse for abuse."

She said she'd attended the school and even brought her daughter to be dedicated by Wall. However, Phillips said, when Wall's son and daughter-in-law left the church, she didn't go back.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Thomas Wall on Feb. 9.

Krista Wall said she believes more charges may come.

►Contact reporter Shay McAlister at smcalister@whas11.com. Follow her on Twitter (@WHAS11Shay) and Facebook.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.