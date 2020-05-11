x
New company to manufacture medical gloves in Kentucky, hire 192 employees

U.S. Medical Glove Co. LLC plans to invest $32.5 million to purchase, retrofit and expand an existing facility in Paris, Gov. Beshear confirms.

Officials say a new company plans to open a high-tech manufacturing facility in central Kentucky, creating nearly 200 new jobs. 

Gov. Andy Beshear said in a statement on Wednesday that U.S. Medical Glove Co. LLC plans to invest $32.5 million to purchase, retrofit and expand an existing facility in Paris that will employ 192 people and produce medical-grade gloves. 

The company’s automated manufacturing operation is expected to start next year with the production of more than 1 billion Liberty Gloves.

Initially, the company plans to hire 45 computer technicians and hire additional staff as new production lines are installed. 

